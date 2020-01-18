Big win in Big East: DePaul overwhelms Butler 5

Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 and DePaul made the No. 5 Butler 79-66 in Wintrust Arena upset on Saturday.

Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 out of the 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points when the Blue Demons for the first time since winning No. 5 Kansas on December 2, 2006 defeated a team in the top five.

After a disappointing 0-4 start in the Big East, with close losses against Seton Hall and Villanova, DePaul (13-5, 1-4) left little doubt about Butler (15-3, 3-2) that his nonconference season was not a fluke. The 12-1 start included road victories in Iowa and Minnesota and a win at home against last season’s national number two, Texas Tech.

Butler, who sustained a loss from home to Seton Hall on Wednesday, never led the entire second half with double digits. The Bulldogs allowed a season-high 44 first half points, most since giving up 34 in a loss against Baylor.

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.

Reed and DePaul wasted no time getting started on the Bulldogs. The Blue Demons jumped to a 22-6 lead. Reed, who scored 13 of the first 17 points of DePaul on a 5-for-5 shoot, showed all the dimensions of his game. The 6-foot-9 junior made a 3 to give DePaul a 15-6 lead, and then at the next possession he had a dunk set up by Charlie Moore.

Darious Hall had a bargain and layout to end the DePaul run. Reed continued his hot shoot by burying another 3. Reed picked up his second error on an offensive call with 6:05 in the first half. He spared the rest of the half.

That is the moment when Butler left DePaul’s leadership. Tucker’s 3 brought Butler 35-31, but Coleman-Lands was fouled after a 3-point attempt following all three free throws, and Weems made a 3 as time went on to give DePaul a 44-34 lead on half . Reed finished with 18 in half with 6-for-6 shots.

Butler: As DePaul discovered, the Great East is relentless this season. After a heavy home loss against Seton Hall on Wednesday and the outburst loss against DePaul, the Bulldogs have to play the following against Villanova.

DePaul: The Blue Demons showed perseverance after dropping a heavy overtime loss at Villanova on Tuesday. With the convincing win over Butler, DePaul turned out to be in the mix for his first NCAA Tournament performance since the 2003-2004 season.

Butler: At number 14 Villanova on Tuesday.

DePaul: Hosts No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday.