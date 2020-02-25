bigbang’s-taeyang-donates-to-enable-kids-with-hearing-impairments

BIGBANG’s Taeyang employed the cash he designed from his charity flea market and fundraising auction for a good result in!

The flea marketplace and auction were held on January 18 at Pier59 Studios and bought things donated by Taeyang, Sandara Park, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, CL, and IONE.

Taeyang shipped 60 million received (roughly $49,504) in earnings from the party to the social welfare organization Snails of Really like on February 24. The donation will be made use of for synthetic cochlear surgical procedures and language rehabilitation for young children and adolescents with hearing impairments.

Taeyang commented, “I am satisfied to be in a position to do great work with my enthusiasts. I hope it will assist kids and young adults who undergo from listening to decline.

Snails of Really like expressed gratitude, declaring, “There are about 340,000 persons across the state who have listening to impairments. A lot more than 90 % of little ones who get artificial cochlear implants ahead of the age of 3 are able to show up at usual schools. With this donation, we will be able to gift listening to to extra small children.”

