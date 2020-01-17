BIGBANG’s Taeyang shares his thoughts on his performances at Coachella + which inspired him to organize a charity flea market

In a recent illustrated interview for Esquire magazine, Taeyang from BIGBANG talked about his upcoming projects in the near future!

The singer, who will adorn the cover of the February issue of the magazine, is currently preparing for his return to the industry after his military release last November. Earlier this month, BIGBANG hit the headlines when the famed American music festival Coachella confirmed that the group will join this year’s lineup.

Taeyang revealed that BIGBANG members are very worried and debating with each other after receiving the offer to perform at Coachella this spring. “If I had a wish,” he shared, “it would be to leave Coachella with a great performance.”

Long before BIGBANG returns to the stage in April, Taeyang will find his fans in Korea by organizing a special charity flea market and an auction for a significant cause.

The singer explained that the inspiration for the event came to him during his time in the military, remembering, “When you are in the army, you wear only your military uniform and your combat uniform. And that’s enough. So I thought I had too much.

“I was thinking of ways to sort out the things I had, when I thought it would be good if I had a flea market on my behalf, so I could share good things (with others) and send the profits to good cause. . “

All profits from the flea market and the upcoming auction – which will include not only items donated by Taeyang but also by CL, Sandara Park, WINNER, iKON, AKMU and IONE – will go to Snail of Love, an organization to nonprofit that helps provide cochlear implants and hearing aids to those who need them.

Asked about his choice to specifically support Snail of Love, Taeyang explained, “To me, hearing the sound in itself is extremely meaningful. Sure is also important, of course, but I think that a single word or a beautiful sound can transform a person the most. This is why I hope this can be a special gift for the hearing impaired. “

The Taeyang “Flower Response” flea market and auction will take place on January 18 at Pier59 Studios in Seoul.

Source (1)

