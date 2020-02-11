Bigger suits and air ties at Mens Fashion Week

Baggy suits, air ties and L. L. Bean, so hot right now.

It may not feel that way in mid-February, but soon enough you will take off your sweaters and pull out your seizures for spring and then summer. Hopefully you already know what you are going to do, because with another week of men’s fashion in the books we can already look forward to what you will wear next autumn and winter.

Below are our three big predictions for the trends that we expect to dominate men’s style next year.

N.Hoolywood with a transformed version of David Byrne’s “Stop Making Sense” suit (Via N.Hoolywood)

Embrace the broad load

Narrow suits have been fashionable for several years. When I was working in college suits, older men came to upgrade from their boxy Brooks Brothers suits, and we were glad they got something with a narrower lapel and double ventilation. But the trend is overused: men put too much effort and confuse tight-fitting suits with good tailoring, and nowadays everyone, from my local weatherman to Stephen Colbert, wears a suit that is too narrow for his body. That’s why it was so refreshing to see designers send suits at Fashion Week and be different this season. David Hearst showed box-shaped silhouettes; wider lapels and pleated, billowing wool pants with a half and sometimes even a full break. N.Hoolywood also shipped suits and parted in fuller cuts, with bold proportions that took the wide cuts to another level – matching boxy jackets with cropped pants for a kind of transformed look of the David Byrne Stop Making Sense suit.

Then there was the much-discussed collaboration between Todd Snyder and L. L. Bean: It consisted of a lot of knitwear (more in a minute), but also a selection of pants with a fuller cut, from woolen plaid to corduroy. The Snyder pants also sit higher in the waist, a sharp addition to a wider or pleated leg.

Todd Snyder saw the chic in L.L. Bean’s New England staples (Todd Snyder)

knit picking

Speaking of the Snyder show, we have to talk about the damn sweaters because they were superlatives. I am a born and raised New Englishman and have lived in Maine every summer since I was a child. When I heard that Snyder worked best with Freeports, I was intrigued, but a little skeptical. The bean aesthetic is known for many things – high fashion does not have to be one of them.

But the Snyder collection put L. L. Bean on the fashion menu, and the knitwear in the collection was the star of the show. They looked like someone had visited all the sticky winter clothing stores in the Maine backwoods and somehow – somehow – made them stylish. The irony of everything just works. There was a sweatshirt with geese and a sweater with a real (albeit iconic) bean boot. Neither of these things should turn out to be fashionable in my brain, but somehow they did it through Snyder’s lens. I think the knitting (but the whole collection, really) worked because they didn’t try to make L. L. Bean something that it wasn’t. Instead of turning the cult brand into Todd Snyder, they turned Todd Snyder into a cult brand. They stayed true to the bulky, almost dirty winter silhouettes in Maine and filled them with rich colors, equipped them with luxurious fabrics and leaned against the inherent unique pieces. Fancy the woodier New England staples.

And for knitwear that is chic, the Gabriela Hearst collection is just the thing for you. It offers some really sublime and soft options, including a mottled navy suit and a nifty twist on the old-man pullover made from the same mottled material.

The air tie is back, baby! (Todd Snyder)

Embrace your inner David Lynch

One of my absolute favorite trends was also to be seen on the Hearst show: the “air tie”, where I button up my shirt but don’t wear a tie, or as I affectionately call it, David Lynch.

Don’t get me wrong: I love a good tie. But the resurgence of the air tie opens up so many options for an outfit: where a colored shirt often looks like a pedestrian with a tie, a colored shirt with an air tie looks like Hearst features in one of her outfits – somehow both modern and retro , sufficiently minimalistic, without anything missing. They also wear the air tie under a dark blue double breasted with a narrow lapel, this time on a light yellow and white striped shirt that was one of my favorite looks throughout fashion week.

If the air tie isn’t your thing (you’re wrong, but fine), the Hearst show also offered another alternative to the standard shirt and tie: a turtleneck. But what distinguishes this turtleneck sweater is its fit: like the slim suit trend, men wear their turtleneck sweaters too often too tight, and instead of looking refined, they look polite and eager to try. The Hearst turtleneck sweaters are soft knitwear: they are by no means loose, but do not stick too tightly under the jackets, which gives them a timeless flair.