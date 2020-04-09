Biggest Loser, Service-19 Letter: How Equal Opportunity Will Have Coronavirus Crisis

Since Congress voted to give $ 2 trillion in taxpayer money to critically ill people who have contracted coronavirus, American businesses have been fined for a job. Airlines, hotels, and restaurants – all of their income because of vacation rentals – have joined Hunger Games l such as lobbying for money under the CARES Act, making their case to participate in the disaster. But among the candidates for a federal map is one of the richest of American industries: justice. These companies not only have $ 1.5 million in cash on hand, waiting to invest, but their CEOs are with America’s wealthiest. So why do they have to give up their authority against the Federal Bureau of Revenue at the time of the crisis?

The reason is as simple as it actually hurts: when there are personal penalties, such as at Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman (Costs: $ 17.5 billion and Apollo’s Leon Black ($ 7.5 billion), acquired by private business travelers around the world, whose disability, to a significant extent, is shared by all of us. That is because some of the major investments in private equity are public retirement plans; At Blackstone, about one-third of the revenue generated from retirement plans is designed to benefit more than 30 million workers in America, according to a person familiar with its results. capacity. So if Blackstone investments well, educators, firefighters, and health care workers who count on investments to generate the necessary returns to pay their pensioners will suffer. Think of private-equity firms as the banks of the corona problem: They are, for better or worse, massive failures.

Private equity, of course, comes from the 1980s, when greedy business and private property companies like KKR Henry Kravis the first exploded into the limelight by taking over with famous American names like RJR Nabisco. Unlike venture capitalists, who offer start-ups to startups, private equity firms are more likely to hold on to existing businesses, often through large loans. Accordingly Dan Rasmussen, founder of Verdad Consultants, a private equity firm often defaults on debt as compared to the income of a company’s securities. One of the main reasons behind the privatization is that increased growth – aka higher debt costs – can lead to a costly business.

So was the period of interest rates, which began with the President of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan and continue to this day, it has been a great asset to the private sector. Infuriatingly enough, the financial crisis in 2008 may even have saved private companies from their sin. Don’t think that they always pay a lot of money for the companies they get, and transport them at great expense that “even a small financial loss would make it impossible to do so. for that company to repay their loans, ”according to Fortune. Thanks to all the cheap money made by the Fed, companies owned by private investors can adjust their debt at a lower cost, thus getting a new form of life. .

Even before the COVID crisis, there were still questions about good investments in the industry. But that is unlikely, because low interest rates help promote equity in other ways. Beleaguered pension funds, which have suffered major losses in the financial system, cannot count on the repayment of fixed-rate investments, as interest rates are set by the Fed. Increasingly hoping to secure the record of retirement, they likewise provide for private equity to be their savior – persuaded by property. the contractor alone can return the necessary equipment. In 2019, the American Investment Council (AIC), a lobby group that represents private equity firms such as Blackstone, Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, and KKR, announced that “to continue providing benefits that they, the pensioners should continue to invest in the private sector. “

