Bihar govt shuts down bus company, dining places and banquet halls

Patna: The Bihar authorities on Saturday ordered shutting down of bus companies, eating places and banquet halls throughout the condition until March 31 to protect against the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said.

Having said that, house shipping and delivery and acquire property expert services of dining establishments will stay functional, a overall health division order reported.

The state federal government, invoking the Bihar Epidemic Conditions, COVID-19 Rules, 2020, mentioned the constraints have come into drive with immediate result.

“The selection was taken for avoidance and manage of the outbreak of epidemic disorder specifically COVID-19 in the condition,” Health and fitness Section Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar reported in the purchase.

Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal reported the two town and inter-state buses will not ply till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All forms of governing administration and private city buses and inter-condition buses will not ply until March 31,” Agarwal mentioned.

Town buses will prevent plying from Saturday, while inter-point out bus solutions will be suspended from Sunday, he claimed.

