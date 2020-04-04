Biker (24) dies after being ejected from a jammer

Gardaí opened an investigation after a 24-year-old man was killed when he was thrown from his interfering motorcycle near Blarney in Co Cork tonight.

The young man was one of a number of cycling scrambler enthusiasts on a track between Blarney and Tower, just over 8 km from the city of Cork.

The injured man was thrown from his bicycle on the track along the former route of the Blarney Line of Cork and Muskerry Railway, which closed in 1934.

The scrambler track crosses the grounds of Blarney Castle Estate between Blarney and Paud’s Cross, parallel to the R617 Blarney at Tower Road.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. and emergency services responded quickly, but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Gardaí waits until all close relatives are informed before disclosing the man’s name. It is understood that it belongs to the Riverview Estate, near Tower.

The young man’s body was removed later Saturday night from Cork University Hospital for an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

Gardaí has ​​also started to collect testimonies from almost half a dozen motorcyclists who were on the scrambler track during the competition.

Gardaí says they are treating the death of the man as “a tragic accident” and that they will prepare a case on the death for investigation before the Coroner’s court.