

Cycling – 2020 UCI Monitor Biking Earth Championships – Women’s Points Race Closing – Berlin, Germany – March 1, 2020. Wonderful Britain’s Elinor Barker celebrates immediately after successful. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March one, 2020

By Martyn Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) – Elinor Barker rode to the rescue of the British observe biking group to land gold with a sensational experience in the points race on the last day of the planet championships on Sunday.

Track powerhouse country Britain experienced endured a stressing championships, seen as a costume rehearsal for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, with only 3 medals, none gold, above the 1st 4 times, leaving Britain perfectly down the medals table.

But Welsh rider Barker manufactured a superb late solo attack to obtain a lap on her rivals, securing a important 20 details that fired her to the top of the leaderboard.

American Jennifer Valente experienced no time to start a counter-attack and had to settle for the silver medal. Norway’s Anita Yvonne Stenberg was third.

Barker, an Olympic gold medalist in the workforce pursuit in Rio de Janeiro, ensured that Britain will have at least a single gold medal from the planet championships, just as she did last year when she received the scratch race.

The last time Britain did not gain a earth gold was in 2015.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman modifying by Clare Fallon)