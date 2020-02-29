[biking:-golden-lady-dygert-document-two-times-to-acquire-time-trial-title]



Cycling – 2020 UCI Monitor Biking Entire world Championships – Women’s Unique Pursuit Gold Medal Final – Berlin, Germany – February 29, 2020. Chloe Dygert of the U.S. celebrates just after profitable. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BERLIN (Reuters) – American Chloe Dygert shattered the women’s 3km person pursuit globe document twice in a day to assert her 2nd gold of the world track championships on Saturday.

Dygert knocked virtually 3 seconds off her individual mark in the qualifying spherical, then blasted close to in 3: 16.937 in the ultimate versus Germany’s Lisa Brennauer who under no circumstances stood a prospect.

At the midway position Dygert, instantaneously recognizable in her pink socks, was two seconds crystal clear and it seemed as even though she would capture her opponent just before the finish.

Brennauer avoided that indignity but was six seconds slower.

Dygert, the golden lady of American biking, also won the crew pursuit title this week, overpowering Britain in the closing.

Her tally of planet monitor titles is already at 7 and the 23-yr-previous from Indiana will go to the Tokyo Olympics with ambitions on the highway much too, getting gained the time trial title at the earth road championships past year.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)