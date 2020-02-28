[biking:-kajihara-tends-to-make-record-for-japan,-ganna-breaks-globe-record]



Cycling – 2020 UCI Monitor Cycling Globe Championships – Women’s Omnium, Medal Ceremony – Berlin, Germany – February 28, 2020. Gold medallist Japan’s Yumi Kajihara celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 28, 2020

By Martyn Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) – Yumi Kajihara became the first Japanese woman to be crowned as a entire world monitor biking winner as she claimed gold in the omnium, though Italy’s Filippo Ganna saved the documents tumbling with a masterful working day of using on Friday.

Olympic omnium winner Laura Kenny, recovering from a damaged shoulder, crashed heavily in the opening scratch race which Kajihara won and the 22-year-outdated never ever looked again.

She designed her lead with a 2nd location in the tempo race and a third location in the elimination function and easily secured her edge in the points race, the very last willpower.

Italy’s Letizia Paternoster was second with Poland’s Daria Pikulik 3rd.

“I’m pretty, really happy,” Kajihara reported. “My ultimate purpose is to get the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Germany’s new dash star Emma Hinze manufactured the loudest roars of the day as she outpaced Russia’s Anastasia Voinova to win the individual sprint, owning previously received the staff event.

Watched by reigning Olympic sprint winner Kristina Vogel, who was left paralyzed after a schooling accident in 2018, the 22-year-old Hinze proved she will be a single to check out in Tokyo.

“I didn’t assume this,” she mentioned. “But I felt robust. I figured out a ton watching Kristina, that even if it does not get the job done at first, you adhere at it and you can win.”

Italy’s Ganna was a dominant power on the Berlin boards on his way to gold in the men’s personal pursuit — a fourth world title in the event.

Ganna easily defeat American Ashton Lambie in the last, standing up as he crossed the line, but the authentic fireworks came earlier when he clocked 4: 01.934 for the 4km distance.

A relentless experience noticed him conquer his earlier file of four: 02.647. While his pace in the remaining slowed, it was far more than adequate to overpower Lambie and accumulate his 2nd medal listed here soon after leading Italy to bronze in the crew pursuit.

World Records

Ganna’s planet file was the sixth in a few times at the championships following Denmark’s men broke the workforce pursuit document a few periods on the way to gold and the Dutch gentlemen 2 times lowered the globe file to choose the team sprint.

The Dutch took their gold-medal haul to four as Sam Ligtlee gained the 1km men’s time trial.

Ligtlee, 22, conquer two Frenchman to claim his 1st rainbow jersey, dipping down below a person minute to clock 59.495 seconds.

Quentin Lafargue, speediest in qualifying, could not match him, crossing in 59.749. Michael D’Almeida was third.

New Zealand struck gold in the shape of teenager Corbin Sturdy who lapped the field to acquire the men’s details race.

Kenny’s crash, which remaining her with 4 stitches upcoming to her right eye, but thankfully no more shoulder injury, summed up a very poor championships so considerably for the British staff who had topped the 2016 Rio Olympics track cycling medals desk with six golds, four silvers and 1 bronze.

In Berlin they have managed only two silvers and are ninth in the desk.

“It’s just been just one of all those months. Just one to fail to remember,” 4-time Olympic champion Kenny, who broke her shoulder in a crash in Canada last thirty day period but opted versus surgical procedure, reported.

“Even just after I headbutted the ground I considered ‘it does not subject that I’m not in for a medal. I just want to race.”

Though Kenny will head off to patch up her wounds and get well complete exercise for the Tokyo Olympics, Kajihara will travel household getting announced herself as a genuine menace to her title.

“It was my mum’s (Yuri) birthday nowadays and she was below to look at me,” Kajihara claimed. “It could not have long gone any much better right now. Following the 1st three events, I knew I was cozy.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)