bikini-get-rid-of-announce-additional-dwell-reunion-dates-for-2020

Bikini Eliminate have introduced more reunion demonstrates scheduled for later this yr – you can check out out the routine beneath.

The US punk band produced their lengthy-awaited return last summertime when they took to the stage for the to start with time in 22 many years. Their operate of reunion gigs provided two a two-night time billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Read through Much more: Nine factors you have to have to know about returning riot grrrl game-changers Bikini Kill

Primed to hit the highway for a victory lap of dates next month, Bikini Eliminate took to Instagram before now (February 25) to unveil a string of demonstrates in the southeastern US.

This freshly-declared tour will kick off in Miami on September 12, before the band go on to visit the likes of Orlando, Charlottesville, Nashville and Atlanta during the month.

“We are very enthusiastic to announce a tour of the SE in September!” the team captioned the official tour poster. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (February 28).

These demonstrates will adhere to on from Bikini Kill’s scheduled festival appearances at Primavera and Oslo’s Øya competition in June and August respectively.

Bikini Kill’s previous live present was a headline slot at Chicago’s Riot Fest in September 2019, which also showcased stay sets from Blink-182, The Raconteurs, Slayer, and much more.

The band very last introduced a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back again in 1996, right before splitting the subsequent calendar year. It is not however identified if they will publish and report any new material.