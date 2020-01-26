Bilic returns to pursue West Ham. Southampton have to face Tottenham again, Chelsea have to get past Hull

Slaven Bilic returned to make his former West Ham club more miserable when ten-man West Brom knocked the Hammers out of the FA Cup 1-0 at the London stadium.

Conor Townsend’s ninth-minute goal was enough to send the league leaders into the fifth round, even though Semi Ajayi had the red card 18 minutes before the end.

Bilic returned to pursue the man who replaced him in West Ham

You would not bet on this proof against the two clubs that swap divisions in May.

Elsewhere, Sofiane Boufal blocked Tottenham’s way to round five with a late equalizer in the 1-1 draw at St. Mary.

Heung-min Son put Spurs ahead of his formative Premier League rivals, but Boufal’s 87th-minute goal forced a repeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle was probably the biggest shock of the day when he pulled a hole at home in a 0-0 draw against League One Oxford United at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies will need another iteration after their third round draw in Rochdale thanks to a bold display of the yellow.

Earlier in the day, Leicester won 1-0 thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s early goal against championship leader Brentford.

Michy Batshuayi’s and Fikayo Tomori’s goals on both sides of the half ensured Chelsea 2-1 in Hull.

Kamil Grosicki retired with a deflected free kick in the 78th minute for the Tigers, but the Blues thought it was the win.

Mourinho’s men could not hold out

FA Cup results

Brentford 0-1 Leicester

Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley

Newcastle 0-0 Oxford United

Burnley 1-2 Norwich

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Read 1-1 Cardiff

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Coventry 0-0 in Birmingham

West Ham 0-1 West Brom

Hull 1-2 Chelsea

