Bilirakis is concerned about veterans about the proposed changes to the food stamp

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A congressman from the Tampa Bay area is one of several legislators who are concerned about the proposed changes to the food stamp program and the potential impact on veterans.

A House Committee questioned the US Department of Agriculture this week whether it had made the right choice before the new regulation came into effect on April 1.

“For too many Americans and too many of our veterans, it is very real not to eat enough,” said Dr. Thomas O’Toole, the senior medical advisor at Providence VA Medical Center.

More than a million low-income veterans rely on the SNAP program to feed their families. Members of Congress – like MP Mike Levin (D-CA) – fear that many of them may soon lose their food stamps.

“This committee is concerned that decisions regarding these resources will be made without considering the impact on veterans,” said Levin.

A new USDA rule will force states to tighten SNAP labor requirements, which means fewer people, including veterans, will qualify.

“We don’t have specific veteran records,” said USDA administrator Pam Miller.

According to Miller, about three percent of SNAP recipients are veterans. However, since veteran status is not part of the application, there is no easy way to find out who they are.

This affects the legislature.

“So veterans have no meaning, additional meaning to you when you serve our nation, where even calling VA was warranted?” Rep. Levin Miller asked this week.

“We definitely want to make sure that we serve all low-income Americans, including veterans,” Miller said, admitting that the USDA did not contact the VA.

Legislators such as Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) also argued that hunger leads to other health problems, particularly the increasing suicide epidemic that veterans are facing.

“Food insecurity can be a factor that adversely affects a person’s mental health,” said Bilirakis.

For this reason, VA officials want to identify more veterans at risk of hunger and link them to resources such as SNAP.

Congress must approve changes to the SNAP application. A provision in the 2018 Farm Bill would have added veteran status, but was ultimately removed.

