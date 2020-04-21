Bill de Blasio suggests a parade for healthcare workers

Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio suggested a parade of film honoring health workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen.

In remarks Tuesday about the city of New York returning to normal after the pandemic, the mayor said: we have a movie parade sign under the Heroes’ Gorge for health workers and our first correspondents. “

Mayor de Blasio’s remarks on the #NYC parade for healthcare workers and first responders pic.twitter.com/uqZFbH7ihg

– Steven Bognar (@ Bogs4NY) April 21, 2020

“We will honor those who saved us,” de Blasio continued. “The first thing we’re going to do, before we think about it, is to take the time that only New York can do to throw the biggest, best parade to honor these heroes.”

De Blasio’s proposal has already received some criticism:

Bill de Blasio is a self-appointed, stupid and incompetent mayor. https://t.co/KCIBL4VCfU

– Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2020

I lost years of my life claiming that people were very tough on Bill de Blasio, a fairly effective mayor who made some improvements in people’s lives and then a corona… happened. https://t.co/kdVspBbZRs

– Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 21, 2020

honestly, everything de de blasio did during this crisis was so monumental, but he has to get the cake https://t.co/3KWK4rS3xF

– Sonny Bunch (.SonnyBunch) April 21, 2020

The best way to avoid a second wave of pandemic infection is to parade in the most collapsed and densely populated city in the United States https://t.co/3EiHqtnPHZ

– Marc Caputo (arcMarcACaputo) April 21, 2020

Yes, the first thing we need to do is definitely put the key health workers in New York close to absolutely huge crowds. They will love it. https://t.co/HnocNERazm

– Mark Harris (arkMarkHarrisNYC) April 21, 2020

Amazing, still doesn’t understand https://t.co/rQE9xmRJ1J

– Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 21, 2020

