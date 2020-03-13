Bill de Blasio supports Trump’s European travel ban

On CNN’s first Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he agrees with President Donald Trump’s decision to ban travel from much of Europe to avoid more cases of coronavirus in the United States of the continent.

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: New York is obviously an international city, with many travelers coming from all over the world. The President has just announced a ban on 30-day Europeans from coming to the United States from 26 countries. How is this going to affect New York and this is good policy, in your mind?

BILL DE BLASIO: Look, I accept the notion of travel bans in this environment. So, I disagree with President Trump on many things, but in reality the guarantee in many aspects of the travel ban strategy is assured. It does not replace a proactive U.S. strategy to address our own problems because we already have our own community divided. And he does not forgive the fact that the federal government is not organizing basic supplies and that the tests are not widespread. But I think inherently travel bans make some sense. It will hurt all sites that rely on tourism and business conferences. It will hurt our economy. It will hurt the livelihoods of the people. But I don’t think I’m wrong. I think it’s necessary.

