Bill Gates talks about the fight against corona on Fox News Sunday

Bill Gates has received a lot of attention in the middle of the corona epidemic for the 2015 TED Talk warning that people are not prepared for the next major epidemic.

Gates spoke to me Chris Wallace on Fox News on Sunday and spoke urgently about what people need to do now, calling the coronation pandemic a “nightmare scenario.”

He said quarantine was absolutely necessary to reduce the risk of seeing “the majority of people infected and then a huge number seeking hospital care and many, many victims”. Gates expressed hope that with the continuation of guidelines for social removal across the country we should be able to get out of it with a death rate much lower than the projection given by the operational force of the corona from 100,000 to 240,000. deaths by moderation.

“It’s very important that these numbers are out there,” he said. “Dr. Fauci is doing a very good job of saying that numbers are what count here, and the various models we’re doing show that without this dramatic change in behavior it could get worse. But I think if we get the tests stable, we’ll get 50 states involved, we will be below that. Of course, we will pay a huge financial price to achieve that. “

At one point he told Wallace: “It’s fair to say that things won’t go back to normal until we have a vaccine that has reached all over the world … We have to be very, very careful to have recovery until to get the vaccine. “

You can watch more through Fox News Sunday.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]