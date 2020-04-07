Bill Gates uses Coronavirus to monitor individuals

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson took to Twitter Monday to reprimand a series of brutal conspiracy theories about Microsoft co-founder and charity Bill Gates, which spends billions to speed up a coronavirus vaccine.

Among Robinson’s strongest claims are that Gates plans to use coronavirus vaccines to locate humans.

“The more you study this virus, the more you find the same name: Bill Gates. He’s the 2nd largest financier of the WHO. He makes 7 vaccine labs. Fauci. Tedo. Fact 201. ID2020,” Robinson tweeted. “It basically controls global health policy.”

“What’s the plan? Using vaccines to monitor people,” he said.

Prior to Newsmax, Robinson worked as a White House reporter for pro-Trump and pre-conspiracy OAN, where he was often summoned by the president to press briefings.

“Bill Gates is very interested in one area of ​​medicine: vaccines,” Robinson said. “Why? Because governments can instruct people to take them. And if vaccines include microchips, then you have global oversight.”

The unfounded theory that Gates plans to exploit the coronaire has its origins in the supporters of QAnon, who believe they simply put forward their theories that Trump (called Q +) was appointed president to save a nation from a global pedophilia ring.

QAnon came from the right-wing forums on the Internet – where users eventually received their claims on Twitter, linking Trump tweets to secret messages that support their marginal theories.

A colleague of Robinson’s, a former spokesman for the Trump administration Sean Spicer, has also appeared in the White House newsroom to represent the newsroom in the daily corona-type interviews.

