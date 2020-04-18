Bill Maher calls for Panic Porn and Hope-malu media

Bill Mahcher dedicated the “New Rule” section on Friday to highlight the occasional overwhelming media coverage of disaster and grief coverage during coronavirus, warning that this “panic porn” could end up playing to the President. Donald Terb advantage in the 2020 elections.

“Now that we’re looking at some hope in all of this,” Maher told the media, “don’t hope-embarrass me.”

“The problem with endless destruction and grief is that it gives Trump the opportunity to play the optimistic one,” Mahcher said before showing a snapshot of Obama’s iconic poster for Obama’s 2008 “ELPIDA” campaign. to win the US election. “

Recalling FDR’s famous line “the only thing we need to fear is fear itself”, Maher went on to say: “As full of shit as it is, I could see Trump leading it to a second term and then there will be none. no hope to be ashamed. “

“It simply came to our notice then. Everyone knows that the crown does not walk in the park, because you literally cannot walk in the park “, he shouted. “But at some point the daily drum of depression and terror turns into a panic attack.”

He then shouted the scope of the news story “life will never be the same” and the ubiquitous tiny shots of the virus. “Everything looks scary if you magnify it 1,000 times,” he said, as a shot of a sculpted object appeared on the screen. “Here’s a pubic hair, BOO!”

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcvIQJ-QurQ [/ embed]

Mahcher specifically invited several Washington Post and the New York Times headlines about the worsening fears and revelations. “Providing a true perspective on the truth does not cover the truth, it is the truth,” he added, noting many other important causes of death for Americans in relation to the death toll from the corona, which has topped the nation’s killer list. just three months.

“We need news to calm us down and make us behave like adults,” Maher concluded. Trump calls you “fake news,” don’t get him right. “

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]