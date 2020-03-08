Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews because Old White misogynists need to be together

As the sun rises in the east, as sure as they are in the sky, Bill Maher will always have one hour each week on HBO to release his complaints. This week, Maher delivered a promotional defense to his friend and colleague Chris Matthews, who retired early this week after several scandals.

Mathews ‘recent gaffes include comparing Bernie Sanders’ rise with Hitler attacking France and confusing South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with the South Carolina Senate. Tim Scott, both African-Americans.

Also, Mathews has been accused of decades of sexual harassment, most evident in his grilling and talking to female candidates and guests. If you’ve ever seen a woman interviewing Matthews, you know what I’m talking about.

However, Maher was quick to protect his friend by trying to leave Mathews for ultra-sensitive snowflakes and political correctness. Maher said in his inaugural section, “MSNBC runs this thing: this is who we are. Well, I didn’t like who you were this week, and I don’t think many people working there liked this ether, and I think that this ‘discarded culture’ is a cancer of progressivism … Liberals always have to fight. Two-Front War. Republicans just have to fight the Democrats; Democrats have to fight Republicans and each other. “

Maher told reporters Laura Bassett on the phone, who accused Matthews of behaving inappropriately with her while he was a guest on her show, an experience she highlighted in a GQ article.

Maher said Matthews might have “said something that is scary to women,” and that statement followed with the declaration, “You know, I’m right, guys have been married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds … Thanks, Rosa Parks means Jesus Christ is out! My guess is my question: Wondering how the Democrats lost? “

Well yes, the downfall of the Democratic Party is, of course, this: women who don’t want men flirting with them and objecting to them in a professional environment! Oh, why can’t these women just be cool and arrange some casual harassment for the team so that older men can feel good about their sagging boners? What a bunch!

The final irony is that the marginalized people are killed demanding further improvement from the party. Because this “party” is attacking from all sides, not women or people of color or Muslims. Cool cool Maher may have known that his remarks would spark a spate of online abuse for Bassett, but he just didn’t notice. It’s interesting how Maher isn’t willing to attack his fellow liberals, yet allows plenty of airtime for people like Steve Bannon and Milo Yannopoulos.

People are really outraged that the hell৪ old man had to retire after being called hell by a rich man for a 20 year abusive woman at work? This is not about me, and if your inclination is to attack me, consider putting that energy into therapy or anger management.

– Laura Bassett (@Labeset) March 7, 2020

Many journalists on social media have come out to criticize Meher and her ignorant comments:

Maher’s defense against Chris Matthews was inevitable. But when he and his guests ridiculed my friend, Laura Bassett, she re-exposed her tired, barbaric behavior, so as she criticized Trump and tried to renew his foolish generosity, know that he was always one of the boys.

– Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 7, 2020

I’ve been saying for years that Bill Maher should be fired. However, the bill maker should be sacked. https://t.co/sAc6kxqRVZ https://t.co/B3LD70r8sh

– Mo Ryan (@Morian) March 7, 2020

Stop watching Bill Maher. Stop seeing Joe in the morning. In fact, don’t watch cable news.

– Oliver Willis (@Willis) March 7, 2020

Let’s be clear, there is no good reason Bill Maher is still in the air. He is an embarrassment, a prankster, not too bright and not too funny, Maher becomes a total sexist, defends Mathews and ridicules his accuser: “Thank you, Rosa Parks” https://t.co/dQYaeDI2Qt via @theailybeast

– David Rothkopf (@Dizarthkopf) March 7, 2020

Every time I watch Bill Maher’s clip these days, I’m thankful that he banned me from his show.

– Jeremy Scahill (@JeremisKahill) March 7, 2020

Also white boo at the level of a fun airport bar in the mid-90s

– Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffrey) March 7, 2020 20

Bill Maher speaks above every guest on his show. He pushes the guest into the answers he sometimes traps, to extend his own answers. I don’t need to hear her “accept” about sexual harassment because I know it will be just as absurd as hers. https://t.co/oh2rVR2Ijt

– Lindsay Boylan (@Lindsaybaylan) March 7, 2020

Do you guys finally understand what the rest of us have been saying about Bill Maher for years? His anti-Muslim remarks have been tolerated and accepted by liberals for years.

– Wajahat Ali (@wajahatali) March 7, 2020

I’m proud when my song publisher asked me about pitching for the Bill Maher show, I responded were you kidding me? https://t.co/9QFekwm4Xs

– Amy Siskind1 (@ AmySyskind) March 8, 2017

I haven’t seen this loneliness because I’ve been openly bored with Bill Maher and his shows for the past few years. I am also tired of seeing the lack of women in his panel. But I have officially ended up saving Chris Matthews and mocking his accuser. https://t.co/gCHQO4xWt9

– Amy Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 7, 2020

Bill Maher has never done anything bold in his life, so I never fail to dare. https://t.co/ydQS3JA83H

– Amanda Marcotti (@AmandarMarkot) March 7, 2020 20

Bill Maher has been a misogynist for a long time (among many others) and it is absolutely shameful. Using your monster platform as a CL Man to attack and Beltle @ Elbassett, who came out bravely with regards to sexual harassment, told me that he is not fragile: you are. https://t.co/sCZ3GRiDRc

– Lauren Rankin (@LorenRankin) March 7, 2020

