Bill Maher Rips hit Coronavirus Trump in the New Rules

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0saoqIprD0 [/ integration]

Comic and guardian Bill Maher goal of the President Donald Terb A recent blow to the vote among the coronation pandemic, noting that Americans often rally leaders in times like these “because a crisis is not the time to think.”

HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher returned on Friday night with an episode shot in the backyard of the host, presented TV interviews with various visitors and ended with the regular “New Rules” section of the show.

Mahcher says Americans are rallying around presidents during crises, even if those leaders contributed to the crisis, and gave it to the former president George Bush as an example. He noted various warning signs of the September 11, 2001 attacks that were lost and collapsed. “

He then turned to the pandemic of coronas, noting that through an effective response that included a powerful treatment scheme, South Korea avoided the catastrophe that struck the United States and hit the Republicans in an attempt to “dismantle” the government.

“We can only be safer when we vote for the last one,” Maher said.

Trump enjoyed a rise in the polls about a week ago, but a new poll this week showed that Trump’s numbers are starting to rise as the pandemic worsens.

Watch the clip above via HBO.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]