Bill Murray experiences Groundhog Day in the Super Bowl Jeep Ad

For us non-sports fans, the Super Bowl is less about the game itself than the star-studded commercials and the halftime show. Several companies prematurely stop advertising, including Jeep, which pulled out all the stops to advertise the Jeep Gladiator 2020. Since this year’s Super Bowl falls on Groundhog Day, Jeep has reworked the comedy classic of the same name from 1993.

Bill Murray (in his very first national commercial) again plays Phil Connors, the cynical weather man who is in a time loop when he reports on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Murray witnesses many of the same events from the film, from the morning alarm “Ive Got You, Babe” to performances by Stephen Tobolowsky’s Ned Ryerson and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Mayor Buster Green, both of which look surprisingly the same. Unfortunately there are no signs of Chris Elliot or Andie MacDowell.

When Murray relives the day, he sees something new: the orange jeep. From there we see a montage of Murray stealing the Jeep and Phil and going on adventures. They go off-road, ride a bike (marmot in a tiny helmet!), Play mole and Murray carries the marmot in a baby bjorn. The advertising ends with the slogan “No day is the same as a jeep gladiator”.

The joke is that instead of being afraid of every day, Murray wakes up delighted to experience further adventures in a jeep with his furry friend. Olivier Francois, Fiat Chrysler’s chief marketing office, turned to Murray when he realized that this would be the first Super Bowl in 54 years to take place on Groundhog Day.

Francois said: “What is incredible here is that we obviously made Bill Murray say yes to do it. It’s a real miracle, ”he said in an interview with CNBC. “It’s the same kind of miracle that Super Bowl Sunday falls on Groundhog Day.”

Francois also said that Bill Murray improvised most of his lines and remarked, “He is just a free spirit. He’ll do exactly what he wants to do right now. It will be adventurous. ”

This isn’t the first Super Bowl commercial where actors reenact their roles in classic films. In 2012 Matthew Broderick recognized his famous role as Ferris Bueller in Ferris Buellers Day Off:

Advertisers always hit a chord when they dial into the nostalgia of our favorite films and actors. Selling cars with beloved films is a cynical trick to make money. But who doesn’t like it when Tobolowsky calls “Phil”? Phil Connors?! ”27 years later. Come on, we’re not made of stone.

What are your favorite Super Bowl commercials? Who would you like to see when they see their legendary roles again and what would they sell?

