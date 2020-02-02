Bill Murray relives Groundhog Day in Jeep’s new Super Bowl commercial

Bill Murray has repeated his role as weatherman Phil Connors from the classic Groundhog Day 1993 for a new Super Bowl commercial.

In the Jeep advertisement, Murray is accompanied by his brother Brian Doyle Murray, who played his role as Mayor of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the film in 1993.

Starting like every repeating day in the Groundhog Day movie, the commercial sees the clock radio strike at 6am and Sonny and Cher’s “babe” start playing. After the radio hosts said, “Okay, campers, get up and get up!” They announce that it’s Groundhog Day.

In a departure from the film’s original script, Murray later drives a mischievous marmot through Punxsutawney in a 2020 jeep gladiator to fight all kinds of chaos.

Check out the full commercial below:

The 1993 film, directed by Harold Ramis, tells the story of a television weather user who travels to the small town of Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania to shoot a piece about their annual Groundhog Day, and who ends up living the same day over and over again.

It is not Bill Murray’s first classic role, for which he has recently received confirmation: It was only announced last week that Murray was named Dr. Peter Venkman for the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2020 will return to the Ghostbusters.

In other, particularly unusual situations for the actor, he announced last year that he had once applied for a job in an Atlanta restaurant – and they hired him.