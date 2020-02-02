Bill Murray returns to “Groundhog Day” in Jeep Commercial

A new Jeep commercial with Bill Murray returns to the film “Groundhog Day”.

What happens if the Super Bowl falls on Groundhog Day? At a time when commercials are de facto a continuation of beloved films, there is definitely a little room for brand synergies. That said, if you’ve ever hoped to continue Harold Ramis’ Groundhog Day, your wish may have come true – provided you also agree that it’s an ad for a Jeep.

Murray repeats his role as Phil Connors and experiences the same day again and again; The advertising also features the great character actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who returns to the role of Ned Ryerson. The marmot shown here is probably not the same from the film, unless it is miraculously durable.

Perhaps the best detail comes from something that has nothing to do with Murray’s considerable on-screen charm. It’s a short disclaimer that comes up when Murray, a marmot in tow, sets out on an adventure with a jeep. A warning is displayed in very small text at the bottom of the screen:

Always secure pets during the trip in accordance with local laws.

It is hoped that no one will see this ad and will be tempted to let their marmots drive their expensive all-wheel drive vehicles. On the other hand, we live in a world where a dog made donuts in a car in Florida, so you never know.

