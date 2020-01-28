Bill O’Brien is the official general manager and head coach

Bill O’Brien makes all decisions for the Houston Texans because he’s officially the general manager.

Cal McNair, chairman and CEO of Houston Texans, announced on Tuesday that head coach Bill O’Brien was officially named general manager of the franchise and Jack Easterby was officially appointed executive vice president of football operations.

O’Brien was basically the reigning GM last season, as he was also the Texan head coach, who won a playoff game, ended 10: 6 in the regular season and had a second AFC South Championship in a row won.

All of these successes left the Texans a gap when they took the lead at Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 in the first half. The Texans struggled to become a complete team compared to the top teams in the NFL.

Remember that last year the Texans wanted Nick Caserio, director of the New England Patriots’ Player Personnel, but never received official permission to interview Caserio from the franchise.

In the statement released by the Texans, McNair said the following:

“Preparations for the 2020 season are underway and I felt it was important to update the titles, roles and responsibilities of Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby to reflect the way we have worked in the past eight months reflect more closely, “said McNair. “I was encouraged by the progress our team has made on the pitch this year, due in part to our new structure, operational approach and leadership within our football team.”

McNair continued in the statement released on Tuesday:

“I am proud that we have given our fans many exciting wins at home, including a playoff win, and that we have delivered another double-digit winning season. Our fans deserve it, but now it’s time for the organization to get back to work on a world championship for the city of Houston. “

However, the question is: Was this the right decision by McNair and the Texan Front Office? As Bill Parcells, head coach of the Hall of Fame, said: “When asked to cook the food, I want to be able to pick the food.”

Houston’s head coach O’Brien is now officially the buyer and the cook, and the good, bad and ugly will now all be on the shoulders of O’Brien and Easterby, so there will be no excuses from anyone.

Remember that after trading Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills with the Miami Dolphins, the Texans will not make a decision in the first round for the next two designs. As part of the same deal, they also traded a second round selection in the 2021 draft.

Re-signing Tunsil must be at the top of the list for the Texans, as they cannot afford to lose it after all they have done. There is also a contract extension waiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson and others who also have to make contract decisions.

Next: Mathieu, Mitchell are former Texans in the Super Bowl LIV

The Texans still have a lot to do this postseason, and now that the Texans know who is officially running the show, all the chips have been pushed to the center of the table. The Texans agree with their decisions and the staff that McNair selected to run the franchise in 2020 and beyond.