Bill that prohibits drivers from using handheld devices goes to the PA Senate

HARRISBURG, PA. – A state house bill would prohibit drivers from using handheld devices to lower the rate of distracted drivers. Distracted driving is currently a major cause of accidents.

In its current form, anyone under the age of 18 can only use their GPS via Bluetooth or a connected device. The over 18-year-olds are not allowed to hold their phones, but can make calls using Bluetooth or a hands-free system.

Zach Fehrenbach, police corporal of the Lower Paxton Township, tells FOX43 that this type of legislation would help lower the rate of distracted car trips, which his department sees far too often.

“It is a major cause of crashes that we investigate on a daily basis,” said Cpl. Fehrenbach.

In 2018, PennDOT statistics showed that distracted drivers were responsible for more accidents than disabled drivers. Kpl. Fehrenbach says distracted car accidents continue to climb and people of all ages continue to use their phones.

“There is no specific age for such a factor,” said Cpl. Fehrenbach. “A lot of people I see on their phones all the time. It happens all the time.”

If this bill passes the General Assembly and is signed by Governor Tom Wolf, it will have a greater impact on younger drivers than older drivers. The under 18 year olds were only allowed to be stopped for cell phones, the over 18 year olds not.