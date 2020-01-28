Bill to Increase Maximum Penalty for Hit and Run Attacks Wipes Out California Assembly

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – State lawmakers expressed overwhelming support on Monday for a law that will increase punishment for fatal hit and run accidents.

“AB582 will hopefully encourage drivers to stay at the crime scene,” said Assm. Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella).

Faced with its final test in assembly Monday, the legislators approved the “law of Gavin” by 66 votes against 3.

The bill increases the maximum prison sentence for hit and run crimes from four to six years.

Legislators say this makes the sentence more consistent with manslaughter and makes the sentence heavier than that of a dui offense resulting in death.

“Hit the start, avoid serious times. This bill fills this gap. You will be making serious time, ”said Assm. Jim Patterson (R-Fresno).

The law is named after Gavin Gladding, a Clovis educator killed by a hit and run hit in 2018.

His wife, Susan Gladding, was part of every step of the proposal process in Sacramento.

“We were feeling pretty good today, but now that we’ve finished this track, it’s fantastic. It’s great, ”she said.

The bill is now moving to the Senate where it will have to release two committees before it reaches its final vote.

“Although we can have serious climbs, I think there is momentum here and leaders of both chambers understand that the loophole can, should and should be closed,” said Patterson.

Gavin’s law is not yet scheduled for his next hearing.