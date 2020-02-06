Bill Weld warns Democrats about nominating Bernie Sanders

Bill Weld, struggling to survive in his Republican bid for President, says that Democrats can face major problems against President Trump if they continue to choose Bernie Sanders as the nominee.

“I think Trump beats him pretty easily,” Weld de Bode said in an interview on Thursday. “That’s why the centrist Democrats are going crazy.”

He added: “People who do not want Mr Trump to be re-elected, I think it is right to think that there is a greater risk with Senator Sanders or Senator (Elizabeth) Warren … because it is Mr Trump who socialism issue, which is a powerful problem in this country. “

Weld said that Democrats must nominate a centrist to win. He sees potential in the American Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, the pragmatic Midwestern who is looking for fifth place in the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

He also sees potential in Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and an old friend.

Weld lived in New York for ten years and was “very active” in Bloomberg’s second and third mayor race.

He told a conversation with Bloomberg early last year in which they shared mutual fears about a progressive candidate.

“I said,” Mike, we need to talk about going to get Warren, “” Weld recalled. “And he said,” Well, you’re right, I’m worried too, except that I think it’s Sanders. “

Bloomberg finally decided to run himself.

“Most people didn’t think that it was going to sell,” said Weld. “But listen, if he is 12 or 13% nationwide, he can’t be counted.”

While he was an expert on the Democrats, it was easy to forget that Weld, the Republican governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, himself became president – and has been since last April.

His stump speech sounds like something from a Democrat’s playbook – full of worries about climate change and artificial intelligence taking away jobs.

Weld, a tax-conservative but socially liberal Massachusetts Republican, says he “never thought of being a democrat.”

But he plays for them, and for everyone except Trump. He hopes to win some of those votes in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. He also said that the use of the word “nonsense” by Trump on Thursday is the kind of loud talk that helped him to be elected.

“I have a fair amount of traction in New Hampshire among independents,” Weld said. “Instead of throwing an arrow at the Democratic field and hoping that he will be the nominee, vote for me.”

Weld raised only 426 votes against Trump’s 31,464 in the Iowa caucuses, but still ended up for a fellow Republican challenger former Illinois US Rep. Joe Walsh.

He is looking for a stronger finish in neighboring New Hampshire, where he said he has campaigned for 220 days.

“New Hampshire does not feel like Iowa,” said Weld. “The party is a bit different – 65% of the New Hampshire republicans are pro-choice in the issue of reproductive rights, which is not typical.”

But is that enough?

“I don’t know,” said Weld.

Weld is planning to plow through at least until Super Tuesday. He has spent more money than he has withdrawn during his campaign, according to his FEC deposits. But he is on the air and says he has enough to make ends meet.

But he has virtually no chance against Trump, who, encouraged after his accusation of acquittal, gave a festive speech on Thursday in which he beat Weld and Walsh as “non-people.”