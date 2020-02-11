Bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping their own gasoline

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WGN) – Illinois drivers are no longer pumping their own gasoline according to a bill that is being legislated.

The proposal would create the Gas Station Supervision Act and would require gas to not be pumped at a gas station in Illinois unless a service station inspector does so, reports WGN.

The bill, sponsored by legislator Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park), had its first reading on February 5 and was then referred to the House Rules Committee. There are still a number of hurdles to overcome in the legislation. If passed, it will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

Lilly has not discussed why she proposed the bill, but in New Jersey, the only state with such a law, the rationale is fire safety, citing drivers who may be running engines, careless smokers, and more static electricity from cell phones ,

Oregon relaxed its binding law two years ago.

While hiring caregivers would create more jobs, the cost would likely be passed on to consumers who are already paying a higher Illinois gas tax.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, there are more than 5,000 gas station fires in America each year. Most affect vehicle fires on the pumps.

WGN asked Lilly for a comment, but she hasn’t replied yet. She would like the law on gas station escort to enter into force on January 1, 2021.

