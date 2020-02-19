[billie-eilish,-a-single-route-and-rod:-jack-whitehall’s-finest-jokes-from-the-brit-awards-2020]

The 2020 BRITs marked the third yr of Jack Whitehall internet hosting, and you know what that implies: some a lot more uncomfortable ribbing of celebs. In former many years, we noticed Whitehall included in uncomfortable overshares and taking care of to offend the entire Tiny Combine fandom.

So what did 2020’s outing have in keep? In this article are his ideal bits, which provided a lot of Harry Styles gags.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uMsuf_DrTi8?feature=oembed" title="Jack Whitehall's Best Bits | The BRIT Awards 2020" width="696"></noscript>

On Harry Styles’ musical heroes:

“Do you at any time glance at Sir Rod [Stewart] and Ronnie [Wood] and think, ‘A couple of a lot more hits, pair additional albums, perhaps some excursions, 6 or 7 wives and a metric tonne of Viagra and that could be me in 100 years’ time’?”

On Harry’s manner alternatives:

“I read through someplace that you reported that psychedelic medicines had been consumed through the making of your album… I’m not going to question which psychedelic drugs your stylist was on.”

Joking to Harry Designs about Simon Cowell’s botox:

“You were being on The X-Component in 2010, which is like three Simon Cowell faces in the past.”

On Niall Horan:

“He was a member of a person of the biggest bands of all time. Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles… We are so honoured to have him right here tonight, ladies and gentleman, be sure to welcome… the other a single.”

Jack Whitehall presents the BRIT Awards 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On how the BRITs picks its winners:

“It is now time for Most effective Global Male Solo Artist. This just one is normally extremely hard to simply call. It could pretty much be any of the particular person who confirmed up tonight.”

On gender equality at the BRITs:

“In the spirit of sustainability, the BRITs has been recycling all the identical excuses for why so number of women have been nominated.”

On Billie Eilish’s perform ethic:

“She’s the only teen in the entire world that tends to make Greta Thunberg look lazy.”

On the big JLS reunion:

“It’s been a huge 12 months for British teams. Coldplay scored their eighth Range One album [and] JLS reformed, making panto casting season just that minor little bit a lot more difficult.”

On what can be figured out from Ronnie Wooden:

“He is an inspiration to caners all over the place – the horny scarecrow of rock ‘n’ roll.”

And finally, on himself:

“We have nine awards in total and, in among, I’m going to pop up just about every now and again to annoy you all like Chris Martin at Glastonbury.”