Billie Eilish asks fans to stop pretending to be “It’s not safe” | Billie eilish

Billie eilish wants people to stop pretending to be her.

The 17-year-old superstar went to her Instagram to share a photo of a dancer who wore one of the BillieS signature outfits and wigs when walking with a fake security team in public.

The dancer is just one of the many YouTubers who have jumped on the trend to pretend to be Billie, trying to grab the attention of fans while on the go.

“Please stop doing this, shit.” It’s not safe for you and it’s nasty for people who don’t know better. You make me look bad ” Billie wrote about his story.

The imitator shared by Billie turned out to be part of a waterfall of joy, which was orchestrated by the photographer Jordan Matter, who later apologized.

“I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I felt it was completely harmless because at no point in the video do we claim that it is in fact Billie. I contacted directly Billie and [his mom] Maggie and I apologized, and I will not publish the video without their permission “, jordan wrote, with a photo of the waterfall.

Billie has not yet responded publicly to jordanApologies, and the video has yet to be released.

