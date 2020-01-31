Billie Eilish beats people who jostle her in public for jokes – “Please stop!” – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLabbdf6adc86b9d895235035d91df900811%

People have personified Billie Eilish in public for the purpose of making YouTube videos and it seems that the young singer is not happy about that! That said, he turned to social networks to call those YouTubers because they pretended to be her to get a view.

Much more than a few videos have been made of influential people who channel Billie while they are away, dress in similar clothes and shake his iconic hairstyle.

But as mentioned earlier, the interpreter wants people to stop doing that and made this very clear in their publications about IG Stories.

He first posted a screenshot of the many video thumbnails on YouTube where the makers joked about people on the street, dressed as Billie.

She also wrote: “Stop this. It is not safe for you and it is bad for people who do not know better. “

Moreover, in another story he also wrote “please stop” in various screenshots of similar videos.

Billie even called someone for the clothes she was wearing while posing in public.

He published a close-up of the monotonous socks of a follower with the legend: “It is also very disrespectful that you are going to pretend that I am wearing THIS.” Oh!

As you can imagine, that also caused a lot of hatred for the makers of Billie fans.

One of them, in particular, YouTuber Jordan Matter responded to criticism.

In addition to a photo of an acrobat posing as Billie for an epic photo of & # 39; they & # 39; he made a tremendous leap of air and argued in part: & # 39; I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat posing as Billie and making a big leap of joy, showing that it wasn’t Billie. He had no intention of not respecting him. I had never made a celebrity imitation video before, but they are quite common, so I enjoyed adding an acrobatic twist. I felt it was harmless, because at no point in the video did we pretend to be Billie. “

Matter also emphasized that he had also communicated with the singer and apologized privately.



