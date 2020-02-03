Billie Eilish Becomes Candid About Fans Invading Her Privacy: “There’s a Line They Can’t See” | Billie eilish

Billie eilish opens up to life in the public eye.

The 18-year-old singer explained how difficult it is to be constantly watched by paparazzi and send fan gifts to her family.

“They’re nice, but there’s a line that they just don’t see. Sometimes they say,” I know it’s wrong, but I just wanted to leave this letter. “And I think, if you know it’s wrong, so why do it? ” Billie said Vogue.

She also cited a recent outing where the paparazzi followed her to a remote place in the woods where she was walking in the snow with her father.

“Fortunately, I dress all the time, so it’s not like they have a picture of me where I’m completely crazy. But literally? If I feel like you have to walk into an empty room, then you looked at your phone and received a text of a photo of yourself in this empty room from inside the room. Billie concluded.

READ MORE: Billie explains why she is concerned about the safety of some fans

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB