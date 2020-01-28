Billie Eilish broke his mouth, “Please don’t be me,” before he won the main award

Most musicians pray for their names to be read on stage at the annual Grammy Awards, but Billie Eilish is not like most musicians.

When the nominees for the best album of the year (Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, HER, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend) were presented, Eilish was blown up on the screen with his mouth: “Please don’t be me. “

The singer picked up the award and shouted, “No!” Before entering the stage, she felt that Grande should have won.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” The 18-year-old admitted. “Thanks U, Next got me through a couple of s – and I think it deserves it more than anything else in the world. I love you, thank you very much.

“I’m not going to waste your time. I really am not. I love you. Thanks for that,” she continued before leaving the stage.

Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell accept the “Song of the Year” award for “Bad Guy”. (Getty Images for Shot A)

Eilish took home five awards at the ceremony, including “Song Of The Year”, “Best New Artist”, “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Record of the Year”.

After the ceremony, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer wins to celebrate her on Instagram.

“Five, are you kidding me?” She wrote next to a picture on which she held her statuettes.

“I’m speechless,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

