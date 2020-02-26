billie-eilish-claims-she-is-all-about-just-about-anything-that-justin-bieber-helps-make,-even-if-it-was-this…

We all know by now that Billie Eilish is a Big Justin Bieber enthusiast.

The 18-yr-outdated “No Time To Die” singer will make an look in the closing episode of the 25-year-aged “Changes” singer’s Seasons documentary and talks about how happy she is for him.

“I would say that he’s carrying out superior, and that tends to make me so joyful because, you know, I treatment about him more than everyone in my everyday living,” Billie mentioned, prior to laughing.

She also added that she is down for virtually nearly anything that Justin does and makes, even if it was poop…

“Anything that he helps make at all, I’m psyched about. I never care if he pooped and put it on a plate, and set that in a retail outlet, I’m enthusiastic,” she included. “Anything that Justin will make, I’m prepared to go.”