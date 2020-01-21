Billie Eilish confirms new album plans and documentation details

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will record a new album and release a documentary in 2020.

The singer revealed her plans ahead of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert this weekend.

When asked if a new album would be released in 2020, she replied: “This year, no, but I will do it this year. But in the next few years? It is coming. When it is finished. It is not yet finished. “

She also gave an update to her upcoming Apple TV + documentation, edited by R.J. Cutler and produces in collaboration with Eilish’s label Interscope Records.

Eilish is expected to release her debut album “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?” Will follow in March last year.

“I haven’t seen any part of it,” she added. “I’m scared. I’m freaking out. You’ve been shooting since July 2018 … who has so much footage from them that they have never seen? I’m scared.”

The singer recently confirmed that she’s picking up the theme for the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, which makes her the youngest artist in history.

Eilish described the honor as follows: “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to count the theme song in a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

The singer is also nominated for three gongs this year NME Awards 2020, including the best album in the world, the best song in the world and the best solo act in the world.

Slowthai, The 1975, Yungblud, AJ Tracey, FKA Twigs, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Fohlen, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey each have several nods.

On February 12, the NME Awards will return to the O2 Academy Brixton in London and offer live performances from The 1975, which will include the previously announced Yungblud and Beabadoobee.

The organizer of the Glastonbury Festival, Emily Eavis, will also receive this year’s award with the coveted Godlike Genius Award.