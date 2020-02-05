Billie Eilish defended Drake when she was 17

When Billie Eilish told Vanity Fair magazine last year that Drake was “the nicest guy I’ve ever spoken to”, she probably wasn’t expecting so much backlash.

However, that was exactly what happened, and critics said it was inappropriate for a 33-year-old to text the now 18-year-old.

Now Eilish has struck back her critics in a new interview with US Vogue, saying that there are more important things in the world that she must be upset about.

“The internet is such a stupid mess right now. Everyone is so sensitive,” said the ‘bad guy’ singer.

“A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more concerned about.”

“Like, you’re really going to say Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine and then you’re going to vote for Trump? What the hell is that?”

Critics aren’t happy with Drake because they have made friends with teenagers like Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown. (Getty)

In 2018, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown experienced a similar backlash from critics who questioned their friendship with Drake.

“Why are you making a nice friendship? U boys are weird … seriously,” the 15-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories after being trolled.

“I’m happy that people in the business are extending their time to help me advance my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.

“I am very blessed to have great people in my life. I can’t choose that,” she added. “It’s nice to have people who understand what I’m doing. Now we come back to real problems in this world, except for my friendships … my goodness.”

Millie Bobby Brown went to Instagram with this message to defend her friendship with Drake. (Instagram)

Like Brown, Eilish explained that she is a free spirit and always has been. She’s always marching in time with her own drum and hopes to encourage fans to do the same.

“Maybe people see me as a rule breaker because they feel they have to follow rules themselves, and I don’t do that here,” said Eilis in Vogue.

“It’s great if I can give someone the freedom to do what they want to do instead of what they’re supposed to do.”

