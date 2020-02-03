Billie Eilish defends Drake after criticizing her and Millie Bobby Brown for texting! – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML1243a177129c7a2676e3418db697d70111%

People have criticized Drake for texting Billie Eilish after she revealed it and now the 18-year-old singer is defending him. The Bad Guy artist emphasized that there are many other, much more important things that the internet should worry about.

During his interview for Vogue, Billie did not hesitate to say that “the internet is currently such a stupid mess.”

His statement about the state of the world right now came as a response to the issue of Drake getting into hot water in November when it was revealed that he is sending a lot of text messages to Billie, even though he is 33 years old and that she is just a teenager.

People were deeply concerned about this situation and did not hesitate to criticize the rapper, but Billie asked them to relax.

“Everyone is very sensitive. An adult man can’t be an artist’s fan? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried. Like, are you really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re gonna vote for Trump? What the hell is this? **, he told the media.

As you will remember, Billie and Drake’s texting relationship was revealed during his interview with Vanity Fair last year when he was asked about the famous people he had in his contacts.

After dropping a series of big names, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Avril Lavigne, she revealed: “But, Drake? Come on. A D? Drake is like the nicest man I have spoken to. I mean, I just sent him text messages, but he’s very nice. You don’t have to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t have to be nice, but it’s him, you know? “

Although she was enthusiastic about him, many fans were pretty scared when her unveiling became public after it was made public that she was also sending a text message to the 14-year-old actress, Millie Bobby Brown!



