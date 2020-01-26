Billie Eilish Donate an embellished mask for Grammys 2020! | 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish, Grammys

Billie eilish showed his signature style while hitting the red carpet at 2020 Grammy Awards!

The 17-year-old artist came out in a Gucci set and a matching mask at the Sunday afternoon awards ceremony (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Billie is in the running for several awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year for his song “Bad Guy”.

During the ceremony, Billie will also take the stage to perform, alongside his brother Finneas who walked on the carpet next to his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski earlier in the evening.

The ceremony will be organized by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row. Lizzo leads the pack this year with eight nominations, more than any other artist.

Be sure to connect to CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

For information: Billie wears Gucci.

