Billie Eilish Explains Why She Is Linked To Britney Spears | Billie Eilish, Britney Spears

Billie eilish has an understanding of what led Britney Spears at its breaking point in 2007.

The 18-year-old superstar explained how to adjust to life in the spotlight and how difficult it can be for a person’s mental health.

“As a growing up fan, I always said,” What’s wrong with them? All the scandals. the Britney moment. You grow up thinking that they are pretty and skinny; why would they have screwed up? ” Billie said Vogue.

She continued: “But the more I get bigger, the more I tell myself, Oh, my God, of course, they had to do it. In my dark places, I was afraid of going to become the stereotype that everyone thinks that every young artist becomes, because how can they not? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I feared to have a breakdown and to shave my head. “

Fortunately, Billie says she’s in a much better place now.

“When people ask me what I would say to someone looking for mental health advice, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I have not taken this last step. I waited. Things are fading ” Billie Explain.

