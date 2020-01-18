Billie Eilish, Harry Styles booked as BRIT Award Performer

Singer Billie Eilish will perform at the BRIT Awards in London next month. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 18 (UPI) – Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy are confirmed to be performers for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on February 18.

“I wouldn’t miss performing on The BRITs because usually when people perform, album and single sales are at the top of the list, and I’m especially looking forward to it … I’ll be there with bells,” said Capaldi a press release.

Mabel said that she is also excited to take the stage in the O2 arena.

“So many legendary people have performed at the BRITs, so it’s really an honor and a dream come true!” Mabel said.

The artists, along with the previously announced performer Celeste, winner of the BRIT Rising Star Award 2020, will be attending the event that celebrates great music in the UK.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the British broadcaster ITV.

The actor and comedian Jack Whitehall moderates the gala.