Billie Eilish hid the secret Sydney sound in the hit bad guy

The 18-year-old – who received the four most important awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards; The song of the year, the album of the year, the best new artist and the record of the year – revealed that in their hit “Bad Guy” they hid a legendary sound: the noise of the pedestrian traffic lights.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish and her producer brother Finneas O’Connell admitted that they had used a recording of the sound of the award-winning track after discovering it while waiting for a Sydney tour in 2017 Cross road.

“My mother and I went for a walk in Sydney. We were across the street from the hotel and the zebra crossing is so small … you press it and it’s like ‘doop, doop'”, she revealed in the interview. “And I thought: ‘This is difficult!’ That’s the sound you make when you have to wait. “

O’Connell then revealed that he had accelerated the sound that Eilish had stored on her phone as “Grart” and that was the basis in the chorus of “Bad Guy”.

“The funny thing about all of this is that we were in Australia in May and my father says, ‘Did you hear these crosswalks?'” He explained.

“And I said, ‘Yes, it’s the chorus of’ Bad Guy ‘. And he says,’ What? ‘I said,’ Yes ​​… never mind, man. ‘ “

The song was voted Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards and topped the Triple J Hot 100 at the weekend of Australia Day. Eilish was the first female solo artist to receive the award.

