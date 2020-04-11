Billie Eilish Is Fed Up With Body Shaming Right after That Swimsuit Pic

Hardly-adult Billie Eilish states she “can’t win” towards entire body shaming from on line trolls, so can we just give it a fucking rest presently?

Billie Eilish is 18. Eighteen. 1-8. One Eight. Scarcely, Barely an grownup.

The girl cannot even invest in herself a damn beer in America, but she’s presently copped more system shaming and sexualisation than quite a few of us have faced in our full life.

Irrespective of generally opting for dishevelled apparel in an endeavor to minimise reviews about her overall body, Billie has still been sexualised beyond belief, and she’s fed up with it.

If you can remember back again to a time right before coronavirus pressured us all to stay indoors, Eilish created headlines earlier this calendar year for wearing a swimsuit in community. No, not even 1 of those people barely-there bikinis (which is still completely wonderful), just a common ol’ pair of swimmers.

For context, these are the photos that were being seemingly far too scandalous for the internet.

In a new job interview with Dazed, Billie reviewed her experiences right after reading through the comments on her swimwear shots.

“I saw responses like, ‘How dare she converse about not seeking to be sexualized and have on this?!’” she said. “It was trending. There ended up opinions like, ‘I really don’t like her any longer simply because as shortly as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I just cannot get.”

It’s some really large stuff to be dealing with at just 18-a long time-outdated, particularly following she discussed exactly WHY she wears baggy garments back in May very last calendar year.

“Nobody can have an opinion [on my body]. since they have not found what is underneath,” she mentioned in her Calvin Klein marketing campaign in Might 2019. “Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slender-thick,’ ‘she’s not trim-thick,’ ‘she’s obtained a flat ass,’ ‘she’s obtained a excess fat ass.’ No 1 can say any of that mainly because they never know.”

To place it merely, this is a younger woman (hardly an adult) who just would like to share her music with the globe. She’s heading to serious lengths to prevent individuals generating comments about her entire body and even she can not keep away from it entirely.

It’s 2020. Can we just allow Billie Eilish (and everyone else) costume nevertheless the hell they want without the need of system shaming them for it?

Image:

Getty Pictures / Jim Dyson