[billie-eilish-looses-her-hair-with-the-tasteful-mel-c-in-universal-soon-after-the-celebration]

He gained the award for Finest Intercontinental Feminine Artist at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

And Billie Eilish was eager to celebrate her victory when she left the bash after Universal at The Ned, London.

The 18-12 months-old Terrible Guy singer was entirely dressed in an incredible custom Burberry established for the social gathering.

He took off the two black pieces with tacks he used for his functionality and instead set on a camel-colored established consisting of a coat adorned with golden hoops.

Underneath he wore a matching oversized velvet sweater.

The creator of blows Ocean Eyes concluded the totally beige glance with boots that not only merged in color but also type and offered golden facts.

The star wore her tufts dyed neon green and held tight to her prize with her hands decorated with Burberry’s false nails.

He completed his look with a pair of large 70’s frames in a nude color.

Early in the evening, Billie received her award from Spice Girl Mel C.

The two met at the party and Mel looked beautiful in a white suit with yellow ascents.

The two gleaming pieces were adorned with sequins.

Underneath he wore a simple black short top that showed his abs.

Proud brother: There was also Finneas O & # 39 Connell, who celebrated the success of his sister Billie as his producer.

The star wore her brunette braids collected in a tall braid, reminiscent of her Sporty Spice personality.

There was also Finneas O & # 39 Connell, who celebrated the success of his sister Billie as his producer.

The composer looked handsome in a suit and a white shirt with small diamonds sprinkled on him.

He stopped to take a picture with the beautiful Hailee Steinfeld.

The 23-year-old drew attention effortlessly with her outfit, wearing a short-sleeved navy blue dress with a dark floral ornament.

The actress born in the United States wore her long loose and loose braids in a middle part.

She posed alongside singer Grace Carter, who wore a full denim suit that had a green and tropical pattern with parrots.

She Eyre looked nervous with a red and black tight polo neck top and a black miniskirt.

She dressed in a pair of black sneakers, no doubt ready to dance all night.

All About The Bass singer, Meghan Trainor, looked elegant with a tight black top and pants.

He adopted a dirty look for the party, but kept his long blond locks loose and fixed at the front with two hair clips.

Always one to make a statement, Billy Porter wore a golden metallic snake skin coat.

The Pose star wore a mask shaped like a crown on the face that covered her eyes.

Arielle Free was on DJ decks looking glamorous with a shiny silver top.

Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Billie Eilish led the winners on Tuesday night on a list of the BRIT Awards largely dominated by men.

Lewis, 23, claimed two awards from four nominations, triumphing in the New Artist and Song of the Year categories.

The last nomination was granted by the single “Someone You Loved,quot, a song that Capaldi insisted was written for his late grandmother, not for his ex-girlfriend and current Love Island star Paige Turley.

Meanwhile, Stormzy, 26, won the Best Male Solo Artist award in front of an audience full of stars that included his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

Upon accepting his award, Grime’s star hastened to refer to gender disparity at this year’s ceremony by thanking the team of & # 39 bright women & # 39 They form their management team.

Rising superstar Billie Eilish, 18, received recognition in the category of international solo female artist alongside Lizzo and Ariana Grande.

And after performing the new James Bond soundtrack No Time To Die live for the first time, he claimed his first BRIT Award from former Spice Girl Mel C.

Despite Billie’s success, only four nominations of a possible 25 in categories that are not women highlighted by gender.

There were no female artists included in the short lists for the best group or album awards, although the English singer Mabel, 23, was nominated for three awards and finally claimed one of the biggest of the night: Best British female artist.

Elsewhere, Dave’s excellent Psychodrama beat the tough competition to win the Best Album before the new release of Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head, the homonymous LP of Michael Kiwanuka, Harry Styles & # 39 Fine Line and the Divinely Without Lewis Capaldi’s inspiration to an infernal extension.

The Oxford-based band, Foals, won the Best Group award after a return to the spotlight with its conceptual, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost.

The group defeated Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay and D-Block Europe for honor on Tuesday night.

Taking him as a global and innovative rapper, Tyler, The Creator beat Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone in the International Male Solo Artist category.

The lack of nominations for female artists occurs despite an important review by the British voting academy in 2017 to make it more balanced and diverse in terms of gender, with hundreds of new members invited to join the group.

The awards are voted by around 1,500 people from across the UK music industry, including journalists, record label employees and musicians.

The rising star winner was announced as Celeste at the end of last year, while the producer of the year will be announced at a later date.

The international group and the video categories were eliminated by the organizers.

