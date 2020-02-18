[billie-eilish-many-thanks-admirers-just-after-“feeling-really-hated-recently”-at-brit-awards-2020]

Billie Eilish gave an psychological speech at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 18), right after successful the award for Global Woman Solo Artist.

Accepting her award from Sporty Spice Mel C pursuing on from her performance of the new James Bond theme track ‘No Time To Die’ with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Eilish was obviously touched by the event.

Spending tribute to her fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo, she reported: You’re the only cause I exist. You have earned this.”

Immediately after thanking her family members, label, team and admirers, she extra: “I have felt incredibly hated a short while ago. When I was on the stage and observed you men smiling at me, it genuinely created me want to cry. I want to cry appropriate now.”

This will come following Eilish discovered this 7 days that she stopped reading through Instagram feedback as they “were ruining her life“. She also not too long ago responded to Justin Bieber’s tearful claim to want to protect her from the pitfalls of fame.

“It was tough for me being that younger and being in the sector and not being aware of wherever to change and every person telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their again on you in a 2nd,” he stated.

Referencing Eilish, he claimed: “I just form of let her do her thing and if she ever wants me I’m going to be below for her.”

Final week also noticed Eilish get large at the NME Awards 2020, scoring Ideal Music for ‘Bad Guy‘.