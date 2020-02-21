[billie-eilish-on-who-she-wishes-to-be-the-following-james-bond]

Billie Eilish has tipped Michael B Jordan as her idea to be the upcoming James Bond.

Eilish, who has recorded the titular theme for the most recent Bond motion picture, No Time To Die, disclosed her preference for the role through an appearance on Capital Breakfast.

If solid, it would make Jordan the to start with black gentleman and American to portray 007 in the film franchise.

When requested who she assumed should choose above from Daniel Craig, Eilish explained: “Honestly, Michael B Jordan would destroy that shit … I think he would eliminate it.”

It comes ahead of Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic super-spy, which will debut in April.

Michael B. Jordan at the Toronto Worldwide Film Festival 2019. (Picture: Getty)

Eilish gave the track its dwell debut at the 2020 Brit Awards, accompanied by brother Finneas, composer Hans Zimmer and guitar legend Johnny Marr.

Hailing Eilish’s talents, Marr reported: “Billie’s just the most effective new, I never wanna say pop act, but it’s great when an individual that awesome is that popular, individual and a lot of folks can relate to her. She’s a genuinely great musician, and her family members is a seriously musical relatives, very soulful. I know a great musician when I see one.”

He mentioned of the monitor by itself: “When I listened to the tune, I assumed ‘this is fantastic’. It’s really brave, being really minimalist. It’s her audio, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it,” he explained.

“It was already a wonderful tune, but from a audio stage of view, to Bond-ify it without doing the apparent. It’s seriously easy to be bombastic, so it was a situation of significantly less is a lot more, and making it get the job done with the movie.”