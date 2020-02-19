[billie-eilish-performs-james-bond-topic-with-hans-zimmer-for-brit-awards-2020]

Billie Eilish belts out a observe even though undertaking at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London.

The 18-year-old sang her new tune “No Time To Die“, the topic tune to the impending James Bond movie of the same name.

For the effectiveness, Billie was joined by her brother Finneas, an orchestra, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Billie also picked up the award for Global Female Solo Artist at the awards clearly show. Congrats Billie!

If you missed it, be guaranteed to look at out Billie‘s crimson carpet outfit, exactly where she wore her signature model, with matching nails.

Continue to be tuned for movie of Billie Eilish‘s performance!