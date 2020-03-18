Billie Eilish really wants you to stop making contributions

Since the development of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has established a Solidarity Functional Fund to assist with planning and response.

Global Citizen has taken steps to support this, launching a Beat Coronavirus campaign to get people around the world to support their leaders for support.

The latest Global Citizen campaign wants to raise millions of dollars to help raise money, and instead of this, many well-known celebs have come out in favor of the cause and have urged their followers to do everything they can to speed up the process. ways to make money.

The Celebs also took to social media to speak out against the apathy shown on the show, another being Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish: ‘Don’t leave things!’

(Paras Griffin / WireImage)

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to urge people to stop storing food and supplies during the virus.

The singer urged people not to touch each other and should be “careful”.

He added: “I’ve seen a lot of young people around the world go to clubs or go to the beach or just go out and it’s unacceptable.”

He also focused on the needs assessment in stores around the world.

“Stop storing things because when you pull things up and shop, it makes it difficult for the people who need it,” he said in an Instagram story.

“There is no toilet paper in the shops, no drugs in the hands. There is any food, any vegetables,” he continued.

“It’s a lot of action and people are losing lives.”

Ariana Grande: ‘Please look no further.’

(Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Similarly to Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande also took to radio talks to discuss the dangers of people who disregard instructions to isolate and limit their connection with others during the process.

The pop singer released several tweets in which he asked why people are acting like what is happening in the coronavirus is “not very good”.

“Please, do not look into the eyes,” he urged, “telling me that it is” dangerous and selfish to take the matter lightly. “

He continued: “‘We’re going to get better because we’re young'” putting people who are young and / or healthy at high risk.

“You sound stupid and lucky and you have to take care of other people right now.”

Grande also sent a post to Global Citizen urging people to join their leaders to help raise money for the WHO’s COVID-19 fund.

Demi Lovato: ‘Now is the time to take care of each other.’

(Neilson Barnard / Getty)

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to raise funds for the WHO’s Response Fund, posting detailed tips showing how to best help during a crisis.

He wrote the caption with “now is the time to have fun with each other”.

Becky G: ‘Do something.’

(Bryan Bedder / Getty Pictures for iHeartRadio)

Musician and actress Becky G also championed the effort to raise money, share educational tips and say “tell the world leaders to act fast”.

“Join in the process, learn more, and take action,” he added.

Rita Ora: ‘Help us call on world leaders.

(Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)

Rita Ora joined the cast and shared WHO tips on Instagram, posting: “Help us call on world leaders.

“Update and take action with Global Citizen right now.”

Usher: ‘There is no need to feel helpless during a coronavirus.’

(Pascal Le Segretain / Getty)

This was shared by Usher on Twitter, who posted the following in a statement: “There is no need to feel guilty.

“You are not alone. Today Global Citizen is launching a new campaign to curb COVID-19 transmission.

“Join our steps, learn more, and take action.”