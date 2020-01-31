Billie Eilish returns to the memoirs

Friends are talking to Billie Eilish recently and she’s not here for that. Eilish took to Instagram on Thursday night to respond to people posing publicly.

These signatures of people don Eilish, and a particularly recognizable hairstyle, try to mimic the appearance of the brand and sometimes even gather fake security teams to try to mess up the public, often for the sake of a YouTube video.

Billie Eilish is coming back

Eilish did not speak for words when condemning this practice. She referred to security concerns, as well as a desire to protect her image, as reasons why fans could cut it with counterfeiting.

“Stop doing these shit. It’s not safe for you and it’s reasonable for people who don’t know better. It makes me look bad”

It is a valid concern. Eilish has a real security team protecting her and these young women could easily be in danger.

It’s not just security though. Eilish has officially entered the land of superstardom and must protect her image. The way these producers behave and present themselves can disrupt this image.

She called this particular impressionist who appears in her story saying, “also soooo unsuspecting that you will go out pretending to be me wearing this”

Billie Eilish, 18, recently swept the Grammy Awards, winning all four major categories. She is the first woman and only the second artist to ever win all four trophies in the same year. The last time this happened was in 1981.

These producers raise the question of protecting artists in the age of social media. Although these people have chosen to find themselves in the public eye after so many dead artists, it is worth discussing respect and privacy, even when followers consider their celebrities to be theirs.