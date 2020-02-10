Billie Eilish says that she has achieved a “life goal” by singing the Bond theme

Billie Eilish said that performing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film is a “goal in life”.

Last month Eilish confirmed that she was picking up the subject for the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in history.

The singer of “Ocean Eyes” published on Instagram a picture of the legendary espionage franchise logo and the title “No Time To Die, guess what I’m doing.”

Eilish described the honor at the time as follows: “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to be able to count the theme song in a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

Billie Eilish CREDIT: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When Eilish spoke to ABC yesterday (February 9th) at the Oscars, he confirmed that the song was “written” and “finished” and again described the honor as “crazy”. Eilish added: “It is definitely a goal in life.”

It was rumored that the pop star debuted the Bond theme at last night’s Oscars, but instead set the In Memoriam part of the show to music.

Together with Finneas at the piano, Eilish delivered a version of The Beatles ” Yesterday ”, while a screen behind her honored film industry stars such as Agnes Varda, Doris Day and Peter Mayhew, who have passed away since the last Academy Awards.

The segment began with a tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball from 2018 and died in a helicopter crash last month (January 26).