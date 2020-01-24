Billie Eilish Talks About Fighting Depression And Admits It Was “Joyless” | Billie eilish

Billie eilish courageously opens up on his past battle with depression and his mental health issues.

The 18-year-old singer sat down with Gayle king on CBS where she spoke of her battle with new fame.

“I was so unhappy last year” Billie said about 2018. “I was so unhappy, and I was so, like, joyless.” Then she admitted, “I really didn’t think I was going to be 17.”

Gayle then mentioned BillieThe song of “Bury a friend” where she sings “I want to finish” and asks Billie if it was a real thought in his mind.

“Yeah,” Billie revealed. “I think of this time when I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember that there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die, I was going to do it. “

Billie then said that her mother was the reason she hadn’t taken that extra step out the window.

Thanks to therapy and family support, Billie says she’s in a much better place now and wants to use her platform to help fans get through similar difficulties.

“I just take [the fans] by the shoulders and I say to myself” Please take care of yourself and be nice to yourself and be nice to yourself “” Billie sharing. “” Don’t take that extra step or hurt yourself any more. “”

